Gabe Mahon was named Most Valuable Player this weekend as Strafford won the 59th Annual Forsyth Tournament.
Zak Lutgen led all scorers with 13 points in the title game as the Indians nullified a six-point deficit at the half to defeat the hosts, 48-43. Mahon and Cade Rear added nine points in the winning effort.
Mahon scored 17 and Vance Mullins, also named to the all-tournament team, added 13 in Friday’s 50-37 semifinal victory over Berryville (AR). Lutgen led with 13 and Mullins contributed 11 in a win last Monday win over School of Ozark to open the tourney and the season for the Indians (3-0).
Lady Indians, Jays leave Ash Grove with wins
Opponents were able to give the Strafford a better fight than in the opener, but couldn’t deter the Lady Indians from extending their streak of victories and winning the Ash Grove Lady Pirates Classic.
Strafford took down the home team Thursday night 72-39, then knocked off Walnut Grove, the No. 2 team in Class 1, 73-62 on Saturday.
Marshfield rebounded from a loss to open the tournament by finishing with a pair of wins in the consolation bracket. Dani Brewer poured in 21 points and Kori Cromer added 11 in a 52-29 defeat of Pierce City Friday night, and that pair combined for 38 in a 61-43 win over Crane on Saturday.
L-R goes 1-2 at Invitational
The Lady Wildcats picked up a victory but dropped two contests at the 39th Annual Fair Grove Girls Basketball Invitational Tournament.
After losing a 4-5 matchup with Fair Grove 51-41, Logan-Rogersville topped Springfield Catholic 46-32, but fell to Lebanon 41-31 in the consolation final.
Jays wrestling fourth at duals
Marshfield performed above its seeding this weekend at the Bolivar Duals, capturing fourth place.
The Jays opened with a 60-20 win over Republic and followed by topping Reeds Spring 60-21. In Round 3, they fell 41-33 to Kearney, last year's Class 3 state runner-up, then edged Camdenton 42-38.
Marshfield lost to Park Hills South 42-34 in the third-place match despite victories by Braden Brooks, Will Snider, Daylon Kanengieter, Maguire Wilson, Eli Steffen and Tommy Mynatt.
