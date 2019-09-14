Six sites, four farms, two up and coming restaurants. Ozarks South Central Tourism is hosting their first-ever Amazing Grazing Farm Tasting Tour — a self-guided tour exploring the Ozark countryside, while sampling fresh off the farm goodness. The event will take place this Saturday. It will include seven sites, including five farms and two restaurants.
Guests from all over the region will meet the owners of the farms, tour each farm and graze along the way. Agri-events will be held at each site. Highlights range from fresh-off-the-farm custard, a sorghum and sunflower maze, karaoke, barn tours, and even a little bluegrass.
To make it even more fun, the organization has set up a fun souvenir bracelet that guests can take home with them — spelling something special from the day’s events. There is one for every site tour-goers visit, adding extra motivation to drive around the loop. For every bead collected, a new raffle ticket will be given, providing six chances to win a prize. The raffle will be held at Wild Hollow Ranch Restaurant for the event’s afterparty, featuring Springfield singer/songwriter Brian Bulger and a savory dinner bite.
The event piggybacks off the Seymour Apple Festival, one of the area’s most popular Fall Festivals that draws upwards of 15,000 people to explore the locale at large. Kieve Garner, executive director, states that the event was strategically set up with collaboration in mind. Slots for the farm sites are set up in four-hour increments, giving tour-goers plenty of time to explore the area. Garner states, “Tourism is a collaborative effort, and we want guests to have the freedom and flexibility to explore the locale at large, while also experiencing Missouri hospitality at its best, and immersing into a true Agri-CULTURE experience. The tour offers the ability to celebrate the rich history of the region, while also celebrating our local farmers.”
Registration for the farm tour is from 8 a.m. to noon, giving early tour-goers an opportunity to come, enjoy a breakfast bite and get a head start. It also gives guests the ability to take advantage of the nearby parade at the Apple Festival, one of the best around.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased through the Ozarks South Central Tourism website www.ozarkstourism.org, Brown Paper Tickets, or on the day of the event at the Little Farm Store. Guests will receive their wristband, chain, first bead, map and breakfast bite at the Little Farm Store. All tickets are non-refundable. The event is family friendly; children must be eight and up to attend and be accompanied by an adult for the tour.
Ozarks South Central Tourism is a 501c3 grassroots Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), working to stimulate economic vitality and job growth in the tri-county region through the vehicle of tourism.
The event is sponsored by Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co., HomePride Bank, the Little Farm Store, American National Langham Agency, Brian Bulger, Swan Song Inn and the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum & Historic Home.
