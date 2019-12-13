“The more you know, the less you have to carry.” This is an adage that hunters, hikers, canoers and kayakers embody. It also applies to Bug Out Bags.
As you know Bug Out Bags (or BOBs) can be made in many sizes for everything from just getting from work to home to the SHTF and the Zombies are walking. Rule #1 is you can’t carry everything you think you are going to need. Weight is a primary problem with BOBs.
You need some way to get water, you need some way to construct shelter and make fire
and you need some way to get food and some means of protection. I consider signaling a matter of using your head. Field medicine and first aid are also important.
A gallon of water weighs 8.34 pounds; the average adult can easily consume that much water per day in a crisis situation. A Sawyer water filter system weighs as little as 3 ounces and can filter up to 274 gallons of water.
Knowing how to build a shelter from natural materials means you don’t have to carry a tent. Knowing several ways how to make fire without matches can save your life. How to stop bleeding, splint broken bones … well, again, “The more you know, the less you have to carry.”
Purchasing a pre-stocked BOB will end up with you carrying a lot of stuff you don’t need but some slick salesman convinced you that you did need. It also probably is not geared to your locality. Snowshoes don’t do you much good in the desert!!!
Take time to think about your needs and be specific and remember the basics: knife, way to get water, cordage fire making kit and … common sense! And practice with your BOB — before you actually need it. Make fire with your kit, filter water … set up a camp, remember until you have actually done it … you’re not sure it will work.
Every year you hear about people who needlessly died in a survival situation because they did not know what to do. They did not know how to beat hyperthermia, couldn’t find water and had no idea what direction they were going in. Still have questions? Let our friendly and knowledgeable sporting goods staff help. All you need to do is come on down to Orscheln’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.