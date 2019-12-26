How do you write an article for the week of Christmas?
I mean, literally, when you read this, it’ll either be Christmas Eve or Christmas Day (if you’re a die hard #liveyouryou fan — and if you are, please tell me!) or it’ll be the day after Christmas. Either way, Christmas is and will be the highlight of this week. That said, merry Christmas, my friends. I hope that you have a wonderful Christmas with your family, that your bellies are full and that you receive the gift you most wanted.
Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, I’m going to just pretend Christmas isn’t the day you read this and I’m going to prep you for NEXT week’s article.
Because do you know what is happening right now? There are just seven days left of 2019! That’s right, seven-ish days left of this year, and more importantly, this decade. This week is, quite possibly, one of my favorite weeks of the entire year! Not because of Christmas, but because reflection, learning from past mistakes and planning for next year!
If you don’t know me, I’m a planner. One of my favorite quotes is actually, “The plan isn’t the thing, the planning is the thing.” There is nothing in the world more exciting to me than planning. Planning a party, planning an event, planning for the week, the month, the year! But with planning comes reflecting, and that is gold. That’s why I love this week following Christmas. It’s like the universe giving permission to revel in your last 365 days, learn from it and then let it go!
It comes as no surprise to me that the universe has aligned 2020 to be one of the best years yet. First off, it’s even. My superstitious/OCD belief is that even years are full of more potential and ease than odd, although this makes no sense, I know. Second, 95% of our holidays in 2020 fall on a Friday or Saturday. Third, it’s a new decade! I don’t know about you, but the thought of taking on a new decade while in my prime (mentally at least) sounds daring and exciting and like a challenge! I’m so ready.
But before the excitement comes the reflection, which is the hard part. Obviously there are good memories to look back on, but the reality is, to learn from our past mistakes/challenges/etc., we must be willing to reflect with open eyes — meaning we have to accept our failures and understand what we can do differently in the future. There isn’t a single one of us perfect. So part one is reflection, dig into because I promise you, fighting it doesn’t help.
(To be continued …)
