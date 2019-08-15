Lately, it has been my practice to sit outside at night and listen to the insects singing their songs.
It’s a practice I started because of turmoil in my life. I thought it would be calming to step away from the interior world of television and Legos and fights over who said what. So I put on my shoes and stepped out the back door and onto our deck.
The deck is a lovely but underused part of my home. The summer is hot for deck sitting, even some nights, and I’m no fan of mosquitoes, and there are many.
These past couple of weeks, though, I haven’t felt bothered by these elements. Instead, even in five-minute increments, I’ve found my peace in enjoying my own back yard.
Whereas birds rule the day, night is the time for bug songs — and what a din they make. When you listen closely, cicada layers over cricket, which itself layers over other chirps and clicks whose sources are a mystery. I don’t really know what I’m listening to, but there are a lot of small things making music with mandible harp or leg violin.
I grew up in deep woods, and I always found it funny when people would refer to the countryside as quiet. It’s a racket, with chirpers everywhere, plus toad blats and peepers and the insistent who-cooks-for-you of the barred owl. This is to say nothing of the mammals. I used to like to shine a flashlight across the forest to catch the reflection of eyes staring in my direction. I guess it could be unnerving, but I liked knowing I had company. There was nothing in those woods to hurt me.
Twice now since beginning my practice of nighttime contemplation, I have been interrupted by a rustle on the porch. When things are still, it’s easy to hear even light, cagy footsteps, and I’ve been blessed to catch a possum sneaking past my chair.
The first time, I lifted my feet, just in case she noticed me in the dark and attack. I was calmer on my second encounter. Possums don’t attack, typically. They famously play dead, which I think is less an act of theater than a case of the central nervous system shutting down to leave the animal incapacitated.
I understand rabies is rare or even non-existent in possums. They have fierce-looking chompers when they snarl, but I believe them to be benign, shy animals. As a bonus, they devour ticks like popcorn.
In the dark, the gray fur of the possum approaches like a ghost. She passes within inches of my feet, and I watch her trail by, and I wonder if she is as aware of me as I am of her, or if it’s blissful ignorance of my presence that makes her so mellow.
If I’m lucky enough, the next time it happens, I believe I’ll say a quiet hello, just to see if it’s possible to turn the tables and startle a ghost.
