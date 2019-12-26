Cynthia Dinwiddie’s body was discovered in a deep freezer in a Marshfield storage unit on Nov. 26. She had been in the freezer for approximately four years. Her head and face were badly beaten, and her neck was strangled. She was around 52 when she died.
The case greatly disturbs me, because I came from a home with domestic violence and have lived with the effects all my life. This story touches at the very heart of my existence on so many levels. On one level is the fear that Cynthia Dinwiddie will be just one more example of abuse given and received, and her story will be passed over by the next big news story. But on a much deeper level, it saddens me to think that her voice has been forever silenced.
Do we realize just how long four years is to be silenced? It is almost Christmas time, and she will have missed four Christmases, four ringings in of the New Year, four Valentine’s Days, four of every other holiday. There are four seasons in one year, and Cynthia will have missed a total of 16 seasons changing. She has missed 48 months, or 208 weeks, or 1,460 days. There are 39,944 hours in four years, and her voice has been silenced for all of them.
How many more seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months and years before we as a society realize the simple fact that human beings are a very special creation? God himself takes great interest in his creation, and he stamps each one with great value. But there is something inside of a human being that can’t be easily explained but can be likened to a homing pigeon. They go to what they know and are comfortable with. When the norm in the home that they grew up in is chaos and crisis, that person will be drawn to a person with some of the same qualities in their personality; it acts like a security blanket for them.
Recently in my morning devotionals, I fond myself longing for a closer, more intimate walk with God. Through prayer and searching, I composed a list. My searching for God and Cynthia Dinwiddie had some parallels.
I knew that God’s voice could be heard through his word, and his word seemed to be telling me three very simple things: 1) Love the unlovable; 2) Be still and know that I am God; and 3) Respect the body.
But where was Cynthia Dinwiddie’s voice coming from? Her confessed killer called her an abusive alcoholic. Was her voice lost in a bottle and her abusive behavior, hidden from all who knew her? Was she in great pain on the inside and went searching for peace in a bottle? Did that same bottle turn its ugly head against her, leaving her lost and alone and unable to cope with life in general?
The question comes to mind: Where and who did she turn to? It sounds to me that she had no one to turn to except ht bottle. This family was clearly in great conflict. Fear quite the voices that might have reached out for help.
We can spend a lot of time searching for answers that may never come in the Cynthia Dinwiddie case. And frankly, we could ask the question, who really cares about her and what happened to her in the light of what is going on in our world today? But the resounding cry comes back and echoes in the corridors of heaven: God cares. He loves each and every one of us. He loves the unlovable, and who among us hasn’t felt unlovable at some point in time?
Cynthia Dinwiddie was a human being that God himself created in his own image, and she was precious in his sight. Cynthia was fearfully and wonderfully made, and so has each one of us been made. That fact alone deserves some respect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.