COLUMBIA — Sponsors representing segments of state government have until September 3 to apply for financial and technical assistance to repair flood damage in 68 Missouri counties. This assistance is made available through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWPP).
Following the federal disaster declaration (4451-DR) for severe storms and flooding that occurred between April 29 and July 5, NRCS State Conservationist J.R. Flores is making NRCS financial and technical assistance available to local sponsors for stabilizing and restoring eligible streams, drainage systems and flood-control structures. Eligible counties include Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barry, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Buchanan, Caldwell, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howell, Jackson, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Maries, Marion, McDonald, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Putnam, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.
EWPP provides financial and technical assistance for levee repair, logjam removal, sediment removal from drainage ditches, and streambank stabilization near roads, bridges and buildings. An EWPP project must have a local sponsor that is a legal subdivision of state government, such as cities, counties, levee districts and drainage districts. Sponsors must submit applications for assistance to NRCS by September 3, 2019.
For further information, visit www.mo.nrcs.usda.gov or contact a local NRCS office. NRCS offices can be found in the phone book under “U.S. Government, Department of Agriculture,” or online at offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app.
