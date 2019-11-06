NOV. 6
CONWAY: FFA: Parents Night, 6:30 p.m., high school
NOV. 5-8
NIANGUA: Food Drive, Niangua R-V Schools
SUNDAY, NOV. 7-10
NIANGUA: FBLA National Convention
MONDAY, NOV. 11
ROGERSVILLE: PTA General Meeting, 6:30 p.m., primary school
STRAFFORD: Veterans Day Events, 8:45 a.m., high school
STRAFFORD: Flu Shot Clinic for K-12 students
TUESDAY, NOV. 12
NIANGUA: Veteran’s Day Assembly Practice
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13
NIANGUA: Veteran’s Day Assembly, 1 p.m., high school
THURSDAY, NOV. 14
NIANGUA: FCCLA National Convention, 8 a.m., Dallas, Texas
NIANGUA : MTC Choir, 8 a.m., New Convenant
NIANGUA: Flu Clinic, 1 p.m., high school
NIANGUA: FFA Fall Speaking, 2:30 p.m., Aurora
