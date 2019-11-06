NOV. 6

CONWAY: FFA: Parents Night, 6:30 p.m., high school

NOV. 5-8

NIANGUA: Food Drive, Niangua R-V Schools

SUNDAY, NOV. 7-10

NIANGUA: FBLA National Convention

MONDAY, NOV. 11

ROGERSVILLE: PTA General Meeting, 6:30 p.m., primary school

STRAFFORD: Veterans Day Events, 8:45 a.m., high school

STRAFFORD: Flu Shot Clinic for K-12 students

TUESDAY, NOV. 12

NIANGUA: Veteran’s Day Assembly Practice

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13

NIANGUA: Veteran’s Day Assembly, 1 p.m., high school

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

NIANGUA: FCCLA National Convention, 8 a.m., Dallas, Texas

NIANGUA : MTC Choir, 8 a.m., New Convenant

NIANGUA: Flu Clinic, 1 p.m., high school  

NIANGUA: FFA Fall Speaking, 2:30 p.m., Aurora

