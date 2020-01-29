The Paper Chase
This activity is a race to get you around and about the newspaper. The more quickly you get to know your newspaper and its contents, the better your chances are of winning. Group organization and teamwork are key factors.
Work in groups, each group will need the following materials: The Marshfield Mail newspaper, scissors, glue and one large piece of paper. Find, cut and paste one sample for the following items in the newspaper:
The names of three local city leaders
Two crimes mentioned, pictured or described
Article about a competition
An editorial column
An article about first responders
A story about a community event
An editorial cartoon
