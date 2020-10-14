Use the newspaper to write an adventure story (using your reading, thinking and writing skills)
The situation: Pretend you and a friend are trapped in a dragon’s castle dungeon. How will you escape?
The Catch: 1.) The windows in the dungeon are barred. 2.) Directly outside the castle is a moat filled with crocodiles. 3.) A dragon guards the door to the dungeon.
The Strategy: 1.) Look through your newspaper advertisements, including the classified ads. Clip and attach to this sheet five items you could use to help you escape. 2.) Use the five items and your imagination! Write a short story describing how you will use each item to help you escape. Use the reverse side of this paper to show your escape methods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.