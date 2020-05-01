Strafford High School's Austin Woodring has accepted an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy.
The United States Air Force Academy is one of the most competitive schools in the nation. In order to earn an appointment, students must meet high academic, character, physical and medical standards to be eligible for an appointment.
Woodring, a senior at Strafford High School, participated in cross country, track, student council (serving as the secretary this year), robotics, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, freshman mentors, Scholar Bowl, Science Bowl, and History Club. He also served as senior class vice president.
During the Summer of 2019, Woodring was selected to be part of the U.S. Military Academy’s Summer Leadership Experience. He has been on the superintendent’s honor roll all four years of high school.
"Austin is deserving of all of the awards and experiences he has been given, but the best thing about him is he is one of the very best human beings you will ever come in contact with," said Valerie Poynor, Strafford High School Student Council Adviser. "He is friendly, kind, funny and accepting of all other students. Austin’s brother, Andrew Woodring, is currently completing his second year in the Air Force Academy, so it is definitely a family tradition these brothers will now share together."
Poynor said this appointment is equivalent of a four-year, full-ride scholarship to a top-tier university. This year, of the over 10,000 applicants, only 1,440 were appointed to enter the Academy.
"Cadets will take part in a wide variety of programs, including flying aircraft, free-fall parachuting, competitive athletics, military training and foreign exchange programs around the world," said Poynor. "At the same time, they will attend classes ranging from aeronautical and electrical engineering to history and political science."
Poynor said at the end of four years, cadets will have earned a bachelor of science in their choice of 27 majors and will be commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force. That's only the start for graduating cadets.
"The cadets will take the skills and knowledge they developed at the Air Force Academy and will serve in one of 38 Air Force officer career fields for the next five years and longer if they choose," said Poynor.
According to the U.S. Air Force Academy, students must be at least 17, but not past their 23rd birthday by July 1 of the year they enter the academy, as well as a U.S. citizen, unmarried with no dependents and of good moral character. For academic requirements, they must complete the recommended courses, average in the top 3% of their high school class and meet a high scoring standard on their SAT or ACT test.
Aside from physical and medical requirements, the academy also has character requirements, which consist of a teacher’s evaluation, a writing sample, a letter of recommendation, personal data record review, drug and alcohol abuse certificate, recertification at time of appointment and extracurricular composite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.