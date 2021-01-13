Flames engulfed a home on East Washington early on Saturday morning, Jan. 9. Shannon Jennings Nichols, Marshfield, was the first person on the scene.
“I saw flames on my way to work around 6:35 a.m. Saturday, so I immediately called 911 and pulled in the driveway,” Nichols said.
According to Nichols, she did not know the residents of the home but was in the right place at the right time.
“I banged on the windows and door for a while, and then continued to work once the ambulance arrived,” she explained. “Thankfully the man did get out of the home.”
Authorities were still investigating the fire at the time this was written.
