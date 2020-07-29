Seven counts of rape and one count of incest have been filed against two men.
Aaron Schwartz and Petie Schwartz were charged June 6 following an investigation involving a pregnant 13-year-old girl.
According to a probable cause statement, the victim was discovered pregnant and told her doctor she had been having sexual intercourse with Aaron Schwartz and Petie Schwartz.
A post-Miranda, non-custodial interview was conducted at Aaron Schwartz’s and Petie Schwartz's residences. Both said they had been engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim for approximately six months.
When asked, both suspects were able to provide the victim’s birthday, showing they knew the age of the victim at the time of the incidents. During their interviews, Aaron Schwartz and Petie Schwartz both said no other sexual acts had occurred.
A hearing has been set for both of the accused on Aug. 4 at the Webster County Courthouse.
