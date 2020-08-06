Alice Bertoldie seemed a little surprised when she learned that she would be featured in the "Tag, you're it!" series.
In this feature, we write a profile about one fascinating Webster County resident, who than nominates our next subject. It's a little like a conga line, picking up one new person each week. Bertoldie is our third story subject, having been nominated by rural Marshfield cookie artist Desi Becht.
While it’s not immediately to clear to Bertoldie why The Mail was calling her up, the reason was perfectly obvious to everyone else who knows her. Bertoldie is a creative spirit who makes everything she touches just a little bit better. More whimsical. More inventive. More kind.
Some know Bertoldie as the proprietor of her own tea room, Owl Hollow, a cute little cabin located at the base of the wooded hill her house sits on. Owl Hollow was open for four years, until Bertoldie got sick with cancer and could no longer run it.
But Bertoldie feels good these days, and she's considering bringing Owl Hollow back into business.
The fact is, Bertoldie likes to be busy, and when she's not operating a tea room, she is finding memorable ways to share her love with her children and grandchildren.
When nominating Bertoldie, Becht cited the elaborate parties Bertoldie has held for the special children in her life, including a Mad Hatter/Alice in Wonderland-themed party, complete with Bertoldie’s hand-stitched party hats, or a Frozen party, where the granddaughter of honor wore an Elsa dress made just for her.
"I've been sewing since my dad bought me my first sewing machine," she said. She was in fifth grade, and it was a Singer.
Over the years, she has gotten to the point where she doesn't need a pattern, but rather she makes some pretty elaborate costumes from her own imagination. Sometimes these are small projects, like cloth masks that she provides to those who need them. Sometimes they are fancy, like the Disney princess costumes she makes for Madison Steward’s Enchanted Workshop, which provides princesses to make children's day..
Bertoldie doesn’t charge for her services; she is in it for the joy.
"I have fun," said Bertoldie. "I love to see kids and their faces."
Bertoldie also likes to make special cakes, again, at no cost. "I just enjoy doing it," she said.
Turns out, Alice Bertoldie is not the only one in her house who loves to make a child’s day. Her husband, Jerry, is just as creative when it comes to entertaining their grandchildren, and the two have saved a special case of letters written by fairies to one of their granddaughters over the years.
There is a fairy tree just outside the Bertoldie house, and the fairies like to leave notes for Bertoldie’s youngest granddaughter.
Their handwriting looks suspiciously like a loopy, fairylike variety of Jerry’s own handwriting, and they offer outlandish messages about the magical things that go on in fairyland. The notes have been appearing for years, and each one is preserved for a day when fairy messages may be something left behind in childhood.
But while Alice is on the project, the magic of childhood is front and center.
"When I was growing up, the only grandparents I knew and could visit every once in a while were my dad's parents," she said. "I always promised myself if the day ever came when I had grandkids, I would spoil them. Still teach them — but spoil them," she said.
A life that's all about generating a little whimsy and magic sounds like a pretty good one to me. When I asked Alice what she had learned over the course of her years, she had an instant answer. If you can say a kind word to someone and brighten their day, you might make them feel a little better about themselves, she told me.
"I try to do that the best I can, and I try to teach my grandkids the best I can," she said. "They'll come across so many obstacles, but I think it's important to take it one day at a time and not look so far ahead."
She concluded, "In life, you can only take one day at a time. You have to make that day the best you can make it."
Tag, you're it! Alice Bertoldie has nominated her friend Belinda Rust for next week’s feature. Watch this space!
