It's like driving from Marshfield to Los Angeles every day.
In terms of mileage and gas usage, Marshfield R-I superintendent David Steward said that's how he'd describe his district's transportation system. Yet it's always the first to take a cut in state budget funding.
"The reason transportation gets hit is because it's categorical," said Steward, meaning that it is earmarked for a special purpose. "Years ago, the state implemented a categorical into the budget for school transportation. The target was to cover 75% of the allowable expenditures. Since it's categorical, whenever things need restrictions, it's much easier to restrict categoricals than any other budget. Also, it doesn't appear money is being taken away from teachers and kids. It's just transportation."
Steward said they still have the same transportation expenses, whether the state reimburses them or not. When that gets cut, they're simply spending more local dollars to pay for that transportation.
"We're right now about 15% to 20%," said Steward. "It has been cut just about as far as it can. If we were getting everything on transportation that we should be getting, we would get somewhere around $900,000 a year. Last year, we received $290,000, so that extra $67,000, we're still paying for it. It just kind of handcuffs what we can do in other places."
Marshfield R-I operates around 35 routes (both morning and evening), according to Steward. To save money, he said they do double routes in town. In the afternoons, for the child care service, the district will hold students on campus until a town route is completed.
"Once completed, that bus comes back and picks up the students and drops them off," said Steward. "We're doing everything we can to save dollars on transportation. We have a district our size that we just need to do that for."
Marshfield R-I has about 2,900 students, according to Steward, who added they transport somewhere between 2,000 to 2,100 of them on a daily basis. The other factor is the size of the district.
"We're about 270 square miles, so that's a lot of ground to cover in order to take students to and from school," said Steward.
According to the 2020-2021 revenue list, the district received about $290,343 in transportation revenue for 2019-2020. It has $150,000 budgeted for the coming year.
"This is in anticipation of significant withholding of transportation funds, due to economic uncertainty," said Steward.
On the 2020-21 expenditure report, the district allocated $143,580 for the coming year to bus gasoline. For the 2019-20 year, it spent $110,830.93, but that number was due to the closing in March from COVID-19.
"We did not need to purchase nearly as much bus fuel last year," said Steward. "Had we continued normal operation and taken all the activity and field trips we normally do in the spring, it would have been in a similar range to the prior two years."
As far as the budget for this year, Steward said they used historical years to try to predict how much they may spend, and he added that may need adjustment throughout the year.
