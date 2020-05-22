The Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival, which was to have been held on July 2-4 in Conway, has been canceled, according to a release from the Day family, the organizers of the event.
"With the COVID-19 global pandemic, we cannot risk the health of fans and entertainers," the news release states. "We have many people (fans and band members) who travel from all of the country. The number of attendees and the geographical diversity of the people makes it a risk we cannot take."
The bands booked for July 2020 have agreed to come to Starvy Creek in July of 2021. The dates for July 2021 event are July 1-3.
At this time, the September edition of the Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival is still slated to move forward. The dates are Sept. 17-19.
The festival's promoters are Don and Bobbie Day, and the festival grounds are located at 1933 Bluegrass Road in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.