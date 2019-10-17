A Springfield man is facing three charges against him after he allegedly forced his way into a residence and assaulted a woman.
Thomas Lee Bell was charged with first-degree burglary (Class B felony), second-degree domestic assault (Class D felony) and first-degree attempted sexual abuse (Class C felony). According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, on Sept. 9, a police officer responded to an assault call in Marshfield. When he arrived, he observed the victim standing up and appeared to be upset, while Bell was sitting in a chair in the living room. The officer said he could see several things turned over in the living area and a drink spilled down the wall. When the other officers arrived, he spoke to the pair separately.
According to the statement, Bell told the officer several times about events from several months in the past, and the officer said he needed to know what happened today. Bell told the officer the victim was crazy, but would not give any detail about what had happened.
The victim said in the statement Bell arrived at her apartment and pushed his way in. She said he told her he was going to finish what he started before. According to the statement, the victim said Bell had put his belt around her neck and dragged her to the bedroom, where he began assaulting her.
The victim said she got away and went into the living room. She said in the statement she grabbed the phone, and as she was calling 911 Bell told her he would tell the police things that would keep him from being arrested, such as that she was crazy and she had a brain injury. The victim said Bell had never lived at the apartment and had not stayed there recently. The officer said in the statement the victim gave him permission to look through the apartment, and he did not see any clothing or other items that would indicate a man had been living at the apartment.
The officer spoke with Bell again and asked specific questions about each of the details the victim told him, but Bell would not give details about what had happened and denied each allegation, according to the statement. When asked about the blood on his right hand, Bell said he had painted the victim’s toenails and she bit him. He said he stayed at the apartment for over a week and his clothing would be in multiple places in the apartment. The officer noted in the statement he did not see any men’s clothing or personal items in the apartment. Bell was arrested and taken to the Webster County Jail.
About five hours later, the officer went back to the apartment and received a written statement from the victim. He also observed some of the swelling on her face had gotten worse and bruising was beginning to show. The victim said she found the pants she had been wearing (at the time of the incident) and showed them to the officer. He noted it had been between her bed and the wall and one of the legs was torn. The officer also observed a pair of men’s underclothes in the area between the bed and wall, and the victim identified them as Bell’s. At that time, the victim was gathering items to go stay with a friend in a different city because she was afraid Bell would return if he got out of jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.