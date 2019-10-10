Only one ballot issue will be on the ballot in Webster County in November, according to County Clerk Stan Whitehurst.
That single issue is an increase to the operating tax levy for the Seymour R-II School District.
The district is seeking to up its operating tax levy by 75 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The money will be used to fund future building projects and repairs, to fully fund current school programs, to cover needed student school supplies, to retain qualified certified and non-certified staff, to fund maintenance needs and to provide other operating expenses, according to the approved ballot language.
The ballot measure states that if the proposition is approved, the adjusted operating levy of the district, with the elimination of the partial levy rollback, is estimated at $3.50 per $100 of assessed valuable.
The election will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
