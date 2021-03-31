On March 26, 2021 the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Rogersville Police Department conducted a law enforcement saturation in the Rogersville area. The saturation led to 13 traffic stops and multiple citations and arrests.
“A saturation is generally when we put a heavier concentration of officers in a problem area or an area that we’ve had a lot of complaints from. During a saturation, any type of crime we see, we’ll initiate contact with those vehicles,” explained Sheriff Roye Cole. “We were able to get some drugs off the street and deal with with a few warrants too. We’re just trying to stay proactive.”
A saturation is a heavy presence of officers in one area, which varies greatly from a checkpoint. During a saturation, individuals are only pulled over if there is probable cause that a crime is being committed rather than requiring every vehicle stop and present identification.
According to Cole, the saturation was very successful and they got a lot of great feedback from the community on it. Out of the 13 stops, seven charged with illegal drugs, two driving on a suspended or revoked license, four miscellaneous citations and five arrested, includinga parole absconder.
“The reason the drug rate is so high, is simply that we know what we are looking for,” said Sheriff Roye Cole. “Notice there were only 13 stops and 95% of the people who were out in the area were not even contacted, but they were all made safer.”
