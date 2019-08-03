A plea/trial setting has been scheduled for a man who was charged with stealing multiple vehicles in the Conway area.
Joshua L. Compton was charged with six counts of stealing a motor vehicle and one count each for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, a deputy with the Webster County Sheriff’s office said information was received Dec. 13, 2017, from an informant about the location of possible stolen vehicles.
The deputy drove the informant to the area, and he pointed out where the property was located, on 3590 State Highway Y, Conway. According to the statement, the informant said a tan Chevrolet Avalanche on the property was possibly stolen, as he had been told this by Compton. He was able to spot the vehicle from the roadway and pointed it out as he and the deputy drove by.
After dropping the informant off, investigators returned to the property and performed an open field search, confirming the information the informant had provided to be accurate.
On Dec. 15, 2017, information was obtained that people were back on the property and a search was executed on the area, vehicles and all buildings. Six vehicles were confirmed stolen, according to the probable cause statement. During a search of the camper trailer on the property, baggies of crystalline substance were located, and these tested positive for methamphetamine. Five long guns were also located.
During an interview, Compton admitted to knowing the vehicles on the property were stolen. According to the statement, he gave the locations of where the guns could be found inside the camper trailer, along with the locations of the methamphetamine, which he stated was his.
Jennifer Nicole Wiseman was also charged for her involvement in the case and was given a suspended imposition of sentence in October.
