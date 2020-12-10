The Marshfield Mail received information via the United States Post Office Thursday afternoon, December 10, from an anonymous source regarding allegations in the form of a letter and recorded phone conversation that stated, “…dishonest and deceitful practices taking place…by Niangua R-V School District…” employee and three School Board Members.
The letter and video of a phone call between two unidentified persons went on to state that the employee in question falsely reported testing positive for COVID-19. The letter further accused specified school board members, one of which is said to be closely related to the employee in question, of “…sweeping these items under the rug…” while the employee “…avoids all discipline.”
T.J. Bransfield, Superintendent and Junior High School Principal for Niangua R-V School District, returned our phone call for comment about this situation and advised he was unable to make an official statement without first consulting legal council and School Board President.
"I think I know about the situation that you're referring to and I just can't make any comment at this point because it is a personnel issue," said Bransfield. "In the last three years we've had two lawsuits filed against the district for various things and we would have to get with our attorney before we could make any comment about those situations."
The recorded phone call in question took place between two unidentified females. While The Marshfield Mail has not been able to positively identify the two persons holding the recorded conversation, the letter and recording do present enough concerning evidence that it is being investigated by our staff.
In the recorded call, the second female seemed in distress during the call stating that she. “…was in a really bad spot here at work. I needed some time away. I was exposed. I went and I got my test. The only person I have honestly told I was negative was [a fellow employee]….but I couldn’t take another week around the superintendent.” The female went on to state she, “…had [previously] filed a lawsuit against the school district…” and she, “Just needed some time away.”
The first unidentified female caller specifically asked the second female if she did or did not test positive for COVID. The alleged school employee and unidentified caller, went on to admit she lied about her positive test results. “My test results were negative…” said the female.
The alleged employee went on to state elsewhere in the recording that she didn’t want the school board to know what was going on because it would, “…blow up,” her current lawsuit.
The Marshfield Mail will have more on this story as it develops.
