The Sgt. Justin Burney Memorial Golf Tournament took place Saturday the 17th at Whispering Oaks Golf Course.
Sgt. Burney passed away in September after another vehicle crossed the median, broke the cables and crashed into the vehicle carrying himself and his two children.
Justin’s brother Kyle began planning the tournament along with Clubhouse Manager Bonnie Taylor the day after he passed away, knowing he had to honor his brother's memory with an event he would have been proud of.
"We would always go out and play 4 man scrambles and I still have three tournaments in my inbox that Justin wanted to play in before he died," Kyle said. "Whoever wins, I'm going to take them out there and we’re going to win the prize money at those tournaments."
With 189 golfers showing up to play, the tournament set the record for the largest turnout at Whispering Oaks thus far.
Taylor said, "This was by far one of the most special things I've worked on since being at Whispering Oaks. Kyle is an incredible young man. To see this family's grace, strength and deep faith that’s got them through such an awful time was humbling for me," said Taylor.
The morning began with the presentation of a resolution by State Representative John Black to pay tribute to Sgt. Burney's life.
"Being able to honor a man like Justin Burney is something that we can be proud of forever. The House of Representatives has authored a resolution in his memory," Rep. Black said.
He read, "The members of the Missouri House of Representatives pause in silent reverie to recognize the lifetime achievements of an outstanding Missourian who positively touched the lives of countless individuals during his twenty-six year journey on this most precious earth."
A copy of the resolution was framed and given to the Burney family and one to Sheriff Cole for his squadron.
"In our country, things are so divided right now. Not just politically — so to see the community come together and help this family restored my sense that there is hope in the goodness of people,” Taylor said. "Just in tournament fees and cash donations for hole sponsorships, we were able to raise over $12,000. That doesn't include all of the raffle prizes, silent auction items, food or t-shirt sales."
All of the proceeds from Saturday's tournament go directly to the Burney family. This will assist with Justin’s funeral costs, bills, medical care for Madi and time the family has had to take off in lieu of everything going on.
"Thank you to everyone who came out and showed support playing, bidding on items and buying raffles. Every little bit helps us with the expenses coming in," Kyle said.
According to Kyle, the tournament will be an annual event to benefit Justin’s children as well as others who have experienced this type of loss.
"Moving forward, we’ll split the proceeds 50-50. We’d like to put half of it towards Madi and Anderson’s college funds and the other 50% will go to a non-profit that helps spouses of fallen police officers," he explained.
"Our family greatly appreciates all the support, prayers and how much this community has rallied together around us. We will be paying it forward when we can."
