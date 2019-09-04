It's that time again, folks! Newspapers in Education returns today for another year of education and fun. Newspapers will be distributed to schools all over Missouri as part of the Missouri Press Foundation’s Newspaper in Education program.
NIE is a nationwide program started as a way to promote and increase our children’s literacy by using the newspaper as a teaching tool. The NIE program offers features in the subjects of history, science, math and English, along with a local school calendar and activities to help students understand the world of journalism. NIE content is featured today page 12A of The Marshfield Mail newspaper.
This program would not be possible without generous supporters and sponsors to keep it going. If you’re interested in partnering with The Mail to get more newspapers in the classrooms, call us at 859-2013 for more information.
