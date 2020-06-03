Construction of the new Webster County thrift store is underway.
On Tuesday, Gerald Nehl and other volunteers cleared off debris from the concrete slab behind the current thrift store building, located at 51 Ferguson Drive, Marshfield. That slab is just the starting foundation of what will become the new thrift store building.
"There's a concrete slab out there behind our building, but it's not level, so we’re going to pour a new top on it and build the new building on top of that," said Nehl. "It's going to be a 30x70 building. It's going to match the color of the building."
According to Nehl, the old thrift store building is uninsulated and in disrepair.
"We had loose insulation installed in the building to start with," said Nehl. "It all settled at the bottom, so we’ve been having mold problems at certain times a year when it’s high humidity."
Nehl noted the thrift store has been a necessity to the community for many years now. Because it’s such a necessity, they felt it was time to construct a new building.
"There's a lot of people who can’t afford to buy clothes," said Nehl. "If there's someone in need, we just give them away. It's a big need in the community."
Nehl said they already have contractors to construct the building, handle electrical installation and plumbing. The plumbing was installed on Monday by Dwayne Cooley Plumbing, according to Nehl.
"We were super excited about that," said Nehl. "Things are slowly coming together. Finishing the inside of the building shouldn't be a problem for us. We worked on the inside of our food pantry building, like putting up installation and plywood sides. We can get volunteers to do all that, but the technical stuff, we'll leave that to the professionals. Those guys make it look so easy."
Regarding the location of the current food pantry and thrift store, Nehl said, "We’re kind of an out of the way location, but we got that property bought and it’s paid for, so that's where we’re going to put the new building. A lot of times, people come to town once a month to get their food. Well, this way, they can go to the thrift store at the same time, so we keep the same hours in both buildings."
