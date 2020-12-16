Members of the Missouri Sheriffs United approved a Truth-in-Sentencing resolution at this year's annual general membership meeting.
The organization's Dec. 1 press release calls on state legislatures for changes in sentencing within the state rather than dangerous criminals being released into and allowed to remain in communities.
"This is a serious issue in our state that needs to be handled in our state," said Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole. "It's not a local issue persay, but it affects all of us."
According to the press release, "Studies indicate that "Despite the portion of prisoners in for serious and violent offenses, less than 15% of state felony convictions result in more than two years served in prison" and that, "83% of released state prisoners are arrested fir new offenses at least once after their initial released" with "More than one-third of those convinced of a violent felonies either on probation, parole, or out pending the disposition of a prior case - when they committed their offense."
"We're asking the legislature to honor truth-in sentencing so that whatever the judge says goes. Right now they have conflicting statutes that differentiate on the amount of time someone serves but we’re asking that it's simplified so when people go to the courtroom, they know that what the judge says is going to happen." Sheriff Cole explained. "Right now that's just not the case."
Missouri Revised Statute 217,670 states, "any meeting, record, or vote, of proceedings involving probation, patole, or pardon, may be a closed meeting, closed record or closed vote."
The release from Missouri Sheriffs United argues, "Done in secret, the continued departure from the lawfully imposed sentence undermines the governing court’s authority and dishonors law-abiding citizens." Therefore adopting the Truth-in-Sentencing Resolution.
Per the resolution, "We believe, for example, that if a person only serves 30% of his or her ordered commitment that 70% of justice was not served."
"What's happening now is completely out of hand... what the public thinks is happening when somebody goes to prison is just not true. A lot of the time people do not end up going and as a result, crime spreads," said Cole.
The Missouri Sheriffs United is requesting the following from Missouri legislatures:
"We request that it be written into law that the Missouri Department of Corrections and its employees shall honor all orders and sentences of the Associate Circuit Courts, Circuit Courts, Appellate Courts and the State Supreme Courts, known more specifically as Truth-in-Sentencing.
If this basic request of truth cannot be honored, we we further request the following:
We request that it be written into law, that ont he third conviction of any law violation (Criminal law), Truth-in-Sentencing shall be fully enforced by Department of Corrections exactly as the Judge orders it word for word.
We request that it be written into law, that after three Parolee violations (either technical or criminal) said Parolee will be sent back to the custody of the Department of Corrections, serve the remainder of his or her term and therefore at least justifying the actions from the original adjudicated crime.
We request that it be written into law that after three probationer violations (either technical or criminal) said probationer’s probation be revoked and his sentence be executed."
"This would also give people a way to hold their local officials accountable. If people are upset about a case, they can be mad at the judge for the outcome but when the judge’s sentence doesn't really hold up, who are they going to be mad at? Who are they going to blame? The director of DOC? I mean there’s no control over what they do," he said. "But if we honor Truth-in Sentencing you can hold the locals accountable because you know the decision made in that courtroom will stick."
A copy of the Truth-in-Sentencing resolution can be read in full via the online version of this article at marshfieldmail.com.
