Marshfield High School Graduation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, on the R.A. Barr Stadium.
On Thursday, Marshfield R-I superintendent David Steward released information regarding preliminary details about graduation. Each graduate will receive six tickets for family members. Only those tickets will be allowed to enter, according to the press release.
"The field will be marked off by a box, where each graduate will be seated in, with their family seated immediately behind them in the same box," said Marshfield High School principal Jeff Curley. "It will be a 10x10 square, with the graduate in front, two chairs behind them and four chairs behind them."
According to Curley, they got the idea from West Plains High School’s graduation. One of the counselors contacted former high school principal Jack Randolph and learned how their graduation was setup.
"We liked the idea because if we put them in the bleachers, then they can move," said Curley. "We want to do the ceremony, but at the same time, we want to keep everybody safe. We liked the idea with what West Plains did because everybody and their family is together. They are all in the same space and then that space is socially distanced, so everybody for the most part are outside, too."
In case of inclement weather, Curley said they will utilize the following times/dates: 2 p.m. June 27, 6 p.m. June 27 and 2 p.m. June 28.
"If those dates don't work, then our last resort is to have it at 2 p.m. in the gym," said Curley. "If it's held there, that’s going to be a completely different setup."
Curley said he sent out a survey to all of the graduates to fill out, in regards to the graduation.
"We’ll know how many people responded and have numbers by 4 p.m. Monday since the survey shuts off at 4 p.m.," said Curley. "Then from there, we’ll make personal phone calls to the graduates who didn’t respond, so we have an opportunity for every graduate to know about the ceremony and we’ll know those numbers by Wednesday."
