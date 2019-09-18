This year's Marshfield High School "Kickin' It Old School" Homecoming royalty candidates will be crowned during the homecoming football game Friday at the R.A. Barr Stadium in Marshfield. The homecoming candidates include freshman Raina Barth and Travis Greenfield, sophomore Taylor Teal and Lewis Hoyt, juniors Brooklyn Crawford and Dayton Kanegieter and seniors Sydney Cox, Addison Crider, Anne Gray, Madison Wardle, Zane Henry, Daniel Parrish, William Snider and Chandler Zimmerman.
