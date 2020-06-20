SPRINGFIELD — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) does not want to let continuing concerns about COVID-19 get in the way of providing educational programs about outdoor activities to the public.
Coronavirus precautions have, for the present, closed all MDC facilities and cancelled all programs the public can attend in person. Because of this, MDC is doing the next best thing and taking programs to the people in the form of online educational programs.
On June 18, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., MDC's Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center will offer the virtual program "Learning to Shoot – Rifles." This free class will cover the fundamentals of shooting a rifle. Different types of rifles, rifle basics, shooting techniques and safety are among the topics that will be covered. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173577
Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
"This is the first online learning program in a series that we plan to present," said Dalton Range Manager Mike Brooks. "We see value to the participant, even into the future when things have returned to normal, by using a blended learning format where the classroom portion will be completed virtually, then the hands-on portion of the class will be spent on the range shooting and learning."
Find MDC offerings of online programs at mdc.mo.gov/events-s3. Programs will be added as they become available. Programs will typically be 30 minutes or less and participants will be able to ask questions online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.