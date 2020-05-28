"Do you love me?" Jesus asked Simon Peter. "Feed my sheep."
At Marshfield United Methodist Church, members take these words from John 21:15-17 seriously. From the closure of school until the end of the year, Marshfield UMC volunteers dedicated themselves daily to packing school-prepared breakfasts, lunches and dinners into bags and delivering them to students who had no means to get to school to pick them up.
They fed the lambs, just as they were instructed.
It started at Shook Elementary, where cafeteria workers prepared breakfasts and lunches. Church youth director and Shook teacher James McAnarney then transported the lunches via coolers from school to church, where an assembly line of church members bagged them and then loaded them into waiting vehicles. The church members drove food to students for several weeks, just to make sure everyone was fed, and then some.
"It shows first of all for those people who can't get out that there are people who do care about them," McAnarney said.
He added that they also delivered educational materials so that the students could keep up with their school work.
"Any Christian would tell you that taking care of their fellow man is a high priority, especially in this desperate time," McAnarney said.
Pastor Robert Sefrit said that his church’s volunteers delivered meals and materials to up to 99 kids in and around Marshfield. The meals are provided by the Marshfield school district to kids ages 1 to 18. Deliveries started on March 23 and ended May 21, at which point other churches were prepared to take over delivery.
Susan Newcomb, one of the volunteers, said that work began in the morning, and deliveries were finished by 12:15 p.m. "Some of us go as far as Fair Grove and Elkland," she said.
Nicole Pooley, assistant youth director at the church, said that one group of outstanding teens, including Gracie Kimrey, Cooper Kimrey, Jacob Sheffer and Joey Sheffer, came every single day. She said that it sent a message of compassion for students to see their fellow Bluejays delivering meals. "Part of it is the social part," she said. “It's helping those who can’t get in to get meals."
Marshfield student Jacob Sheffer said that he appreciated having a chance to help out during the pandemic.
"I wanted to find something to do and a way to help," he said. "It makes me feel good and makes me think. They wouldn't have anything to eat if we didn't help out."
Education doesn’t happen only in school, it would appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.