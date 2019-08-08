A Marshfield man's case has been set for a reappearance later in August, after the judge ordered a mental evaluation on the defendant.
Charles Butler was charged with third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest (both Class E felonies), regarding an incident that happened in October.
According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, an officer responded to a physical disturbance dispatch at residence in Marshfield. When arriving on the scene, he observed a male, later identified as Butler, yelling in a female’s face. A witness on the scene said Butler had made several threats towards him prior to striking him in the face. The officer asked Butler to provide identification, and Butler swung his arm towards the officer, making contact with the officer's forearm and hand.
According to the statement, Butler then resisted arrest by attempting to pull away from the officer and continued while he was assisted to the ground.
Butler's case was set for trial last Thursday (Aug. 1), but both Webster County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Keaton Ashlock and public defender Jill Porter agreed that a mental evaluation be conducted.
Butler's case review hearing will be Aug. 26 at the Webster County Courthouse.
