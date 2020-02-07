To Webster County Coroner Michael Taylor, his job is pretty straightforward.
"Our focus is deciding cause and manner of death," he said.
It's a job that Taylor and his two deputy coroners, Wayne Plunkett and Robert Jernigan, are called upon to perform in certain types of deaths. These include homicides and suicides, but also deaths from accidents, unforeseen sudden occurrences or unusual circumstances, or deaths that happen while a person is in custody. All deaths of people under the age of 18 are also subject to a coroner's investigation.
"The first question is why they died, and the second question is how they died," Taylor said. His team investigates the body and the scene of a death to answer any questions that may be present.
Taylor points out that the role of the coroner goes far back into the common law era. "It gives us the common law right of arrest," he said.
A lot of people have heard that the coroner is the sole authority in the county with the power to arrest a sheriff, and this is true, although Taylor likes to focus on his role as a conservator of the peace. The coroner is also empowered to perform the duties of the sheriff if the office suddenly becomes vacant. He noted that a few years ago the Webster County Sheriff was actually impeached, and the coroner at that time did become sheriff for a brief time.
Taylor has been coroner for 15 years. Last year he responded to 178 death scenes.
It is sometimes the tiniest deaths that leave the biggest impacts, and Taylor works to prevent those.
"My office has been pushing safe sleeping practices with infants, especially in the winter months," he said.
Taylor said that what used to be thought of as sudden infant death syndrome — SIDS — now appears to have been the result, largely, of unsafe sleep.
"More often than not, crib death was because of things in the crib that shouldn’t have been in the crib," he said.
Co-sleeping is another danger to babies, he noted.
"It's absolutely not worth the risk," he said. "It's extremely dangerous, and my job points that out very clearly."
When asked if his job is overwhelming at times, Taylor said that it can be. "Children are the most difficult thing we deal with. It's every coroner’s worst call, walking into a parent’s worst nightmare, but it’s a job that has to be done."
Taylor said that he wants to get the answers that families need. "I want to get those answers," he said. "Our goal is to find out what happened to people."
