When you walk into Hubble Elementary School in Marshfield, you'll notice a sign hanging on the wall, which reads, "Welcome To the Cleanest Building in the District."
Marshfield R-I School District recently recognized the custodial staff of Hubble Elementary School with the award. While all the school buildings were in good standing as far as being clean, Jannie Hughey, head custodian of Hubble Elementary, jokingly said their staff was just a little better.
"I was excited because it is a really big honor," said Hughey. "All of the school buildings were off by just minor points, but all of them did a good job. I was very honored, though, when our custodial staff at Hubble received this award. It was wonderful."
As the day custodian, Hughey works from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Hubble Elementary. The custodial crew includes Hughey and three nighttime staff members: Jeff Okerman, Becky Tunnell and Ken Clardy.
"We do everything from stripping the floors to waxing and cleaning," said Hughey. "The only thing we don't do is some maintenance work. I really enjoy my job. Everyone is like a big family here."
According to Mike Henry, assistant superintendent of Marshfield R-I, the award came from the district’s custodial director, Darin Coffman. He said Coffman has been having the building’s evaluated by a third party for a few years to help ensure cleanliness throughout the district.
"This year, Darin decided it might be fun to make it more competitive and more formal to tie the trophy and sign to the recognition," said Henry.
Another important part of the award is to give some additional recognition to the custodians who spend time and effort making sure that the schools are clean and ready for the next day of student learning.
"Our belief is that everyone plays an important role in the job that we are doing in educating our young people, and it is also important to recognize that work," said Henry. "The award was presented at a district-wide meeting with all custodians present as part of a training day."
