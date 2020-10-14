Emma Sandbothe of Marshfield is excited to share some big news to the community about her latest project to help the homeless.
This Saturday, the Sandbothe family invites the public to see Emma's project from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their residence, 805 Saint Charles Street, Marshfield. There will be stations set up, where participants can learn how to make kits for the homeless from Emma. In May, Emma was selected as a recipient of U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good program and received $10,000 for her Homeless Helper project, which she started back in the summer of 2018.
"Our community has been so supportive of Emma and her endeavors, from donations of hygiene items and socks to participating in her parade when she found out she was the US Cellular Future of Good recipient," said Betsy Sandbothe, Emma's mother. "She would not be able to do what she enjoys, helping others, without the support of the community. She wanted to share this with all those who have helped her. The surprise and the event were all her idea. I think the community will be both surprised by her big reveal but also probably expect no less from her."
Emma will also be collecting food donations that she will distribute to the local blessing boxes in town. Donations of non-perishable items can be dropped off during the event. This is a come and go event, with refreshments provided.
