The Webster County Veterans of Foreign Wars organized a ham and bean dinner Saturday at the VFW Post 4101 building in Marshfield.
The meal included ham and beans, sides and dessert. According to Matt Kilburn, senior vice commander of VFW Post 4101, the idea for the dinner came from him and Ken Whittaker, who has been with the VFW since 2016.
"One of the churches did this years ago as an annual event," said Kilburn. "We just thought of something with little advancement would help raise money for the post."
Kilburn said he has always been aware about the post, but as he got involved in service and qualified when he got back from his first deployment, he went ahead and joined them in 2013-14. He is currently still serving with the Army National Guard.
"We enjoy serving the community and hope to make next year's event bigger," said Kilburn. "We also want to educate people about the VFW."
Todd Clark, commander of VFW Post 4101, explained the purpose of the dinner benefit in Marshfield is to raise funds for the post.
"You can tell our post is fairly dated," said Clark. "Over the last five years, we started doing some small upgrades like the flooring and some more cosmetic stuff like that, but this year when we got the grant from Webster Electric Cooperative we're using that for some more infrastructure stuff. We got a new heating and air system put on the building. We’re looking at more or less totally rewiring the whole building to get it back to where it needs to be and make it modern."
Clark added they're talking about newer kitchen equipment and modernizing things to make it last longer. Its current building is the only post home for the Webster County Veterans of Foreign Wars for the last 50 years. The Webster County Veterans of Foreign Wars was established May 16, 1967 and continues to serve veterans, military families and their local communities. Phil Rippee currently serves as the District 14 commander. According to Rippee, the VFW tries to help veterans throughout the year by providing financial assistance or other resources.
"If we have someone who can't pay their electrical bill or something like that, we try to help," said Rippee. "Every meeting, we ask if there is a comrade in need."
Clark has been commander of the VFW Post 4101 since May. He is currently serving on active duty in the Navy and works at the Reserve Center in Springfield. His foreign war service was in Iraq around 2010-11, where he worked with a Law and Order Task Force unit. According to Clark, their unit assisted the government of Iraq, helping them develop a rule of law and prosecuting foreign terrorists through their court system. Clark said he has known about the VFW organization all of his life and became more aware of it after his service in the military.
"The VFW has some fairly strict criteria to become a member," said Clark. "You have to have served in a foreign, not necessarily a war zone, but you have to have received hostile fire pay or eminent danger pay, so I knew about that. When I went to Iraq, I thought whenever I get back home I can join the VFW now because I qualify. I just like the mission of the VFW."
