The general manager of Springfield Workshop, Inc. (SWI), gave a big thumbs-up to new arrangement that has enfolded Web-Co Custom Industries into the Greene County-based operation.
Dave Dunn, GM of Springfield Workshop Inc., which took over Web-Co Custom Industries on Jan. 13, visited with county officials during officeholders’ monthly meeting Tuesday morning.
With Dunn was Mike Frazier, Web-Co's former GM, who continues to head up Webster County operations for SWI. SWI serves people with disabilities by providing them with employment opportunities in a protected space with the supervision of staff members.
Dunn introduced the Springfield Workshop to the Webster County Commissioners and other lawmakers by noting that the workshop has been around for 53 years.
"We do work for large industry, and we have our own Easter egg company called 'Sunny Bunny Easter Eggs,'" he said. "We own the trademark, and we’ve been in business about 11 years."
Last year, Sunny Bunny sold 13 million Easter eggs, stuffed by employees of SWI, in 50 states and Canada.
On Jan. 13, Web-Co Custom Industries because SWI Webster County, and Dunn said that this move provides a lot of opportunities for Webster County employees.
"In Greene County, we're lucky. We have a lot of industry, and we're real lucky where our workshop is placed," Dunn said. "In Webster County, you have some hurdles, like transportation and other things." He noted that Webster County approached SWI about joining forces.
It's a good arrangement for both Webster and Greene county operations, Dunn said. "We've turned down business throughout the years because of warehouse space and not having enough people to do it," Dunn said.
With Webster County as part of the SWI operation, Dunn said that it is possible for SWI to take bigger jobs and offer a quicker turnaround.
Dunn praised the Webster County workshop and its employees, which he called a great workshop — as is Greene's. "We might get business for who we are, but we keep business because of quality. Our employees take a lot of pride in what they do," he said.
Dunn said that SWI and SWI Webster County are not just workplaces. "Our employees have friendships, relationships, people they hang out with after hours," he said. "It's the happiest place to work in Greene County, and it’s the happiest place in Webster County, too."
(Sheriff Roye Cole interjected, noting, "He's obviously never worked in a jail. You don't know what happy is.")
The gleeful pokey notwithstanding, Dunn and Frazier expressed optimism in the new arrangement, but Dunn pointed out that the Webster County board of directors is still intact. "After a year, if Web-Co wants to take it back over, they just take it back over," he said. "I didn't want people thinking we're coming down to take the workshop away. If they want tot take it back, they can come back in a year and run it."
Danielle Boggs, public administrator for Webster County, praised the workshop and its operations. "I have several individuals that work there at our workshop and they have not felt much of a change," she said. "We have something to be proud of in Webster County with our workshop."
Added Boggs, "The thing I like about our workshop is people can go there and be employed and feel good about what they’re doing. They really take pride in their jobs. I appreciate you guys helping our workshop be the success that it is."
Dunn said that when SWI gets slammed with work, some of the staff members join the employees to lend a hand. "Sitting out there with our employees working side by side, they’re going to outwork you and they’re going to correct you," he said.
It's Dunn’s belief that everyone has a disability of some sort, but everyone is equal on the work floor. "There's no prejudice and you’re accepted by everyone," he said. "It's so refreshing to walk out there."
