The Marshfield Fire Protection District will resubmit one ballot issue to voters in April.
This issue (Question 1) is the same one that the fire protection district presented in the June 2020 election, which will allow the Marshfield Fire Protection District Board of Directors to be authorized to levy an additional tax of $.3133 for a total property tax rate of $0.60 cents per one hundred dollars assessed valuation to provide funds for the support of the district, including hiring full-time firefighters, staff and improving the infrastructure within the fire protection district.
"People might be confused as to why we're bringing this up again," said Marshfield Fire Chief Michael Taylor. "While Proposition B passed within the city, it didn't pass outside of the city. Therefore, we didn't impose the levy and it went away because the incorporated boundaries of the city were annexed into the district, creating one district rather than two."
Because Proposition B passed within the city, but Question 1 did not pass outside of the city in the June election, Taylor said the district wasn’t able to receive additional funding to hire full-time firefighters, which is something they want to do in the fire station.
"Hiring full-time firefighters will really help out not only with response time to emergencies, but also provide paid positions for them," he said. "Our fire station only has two paid positions. The rest are volunteers."
Regarding Question 1, Dan McMillan, who is on the Marshfield Fire Protection District Board of Directors, said if the district had been just one entity with the city of Marshfield when they had the election, then they could have passed it.
"If we were just one entity, then the levy could have gone forward," he said. "We were two separate entities, though, so that's why we couldn't do that."
The success of Proposition A in the June election allowed the fire protection district to move forward with the annexation of the City of Marshfield and the Marshfield Fire Department into one entity, along with the current district-wide tax of .2867.
All voters within the district, both in the incorporated areas and in the rural area, will have an opportunity to vote on Question 1 in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.