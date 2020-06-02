Webster County Fair Board President Kevin Cantrell has notified The Mail that the fair is officially canceled, and no events are planned.
"We voted last night that we are suspending the fair for this year," he said in a brief interview Tuesday.
He politely declined further comment, noting that this one-sentence statement is the extent of what the board had asked him to release about the matter.
To clarify, all events are canceled, including truck and tractor pulls.
