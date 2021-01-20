OACAC has teamed up with the Discovery Center in Springfield to offer educational scholarships to children from income-qualifying families. There are four different educational programs being offered; virtual learning or tutoring services, in-person learning and a STEM preschool class.
"There are kids that urgently need our help, and thanks to OACAC, they are going to get more than just caught up – they are going get transformative educational experiences through our science center’s education department," said Rob Blevins, executive director of the Discovery Center, in a recent news release. "When we change a child's world, we change our world, too, and OACAC is a tremendous community asset when it comes to changing the trajectory of our children."
While the Discovery Center is located in Springfield, scholarships for the programs are available to children in all ten counties OACAC serves, including Webster County. According to the Discovery Center, the project is funded 100% with federal funds received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provided by the Missouri Department of Social Services, making it free for families who are eligible to participate.
"If people in our county can get their children there, this is available for anyone in the county that is income eligible," said Debi Reece, Supervisor at the Webster County OACAC Neighborhood Center.
The collaboration will provide $315,250 in educational scholarships to 140 children in southwest Missouri. To determine if your child is eligible for a Discovery School scholarship, contact OACAC at (417) 859-4589 to schedule an appointment.
"We'd love to see folks here be able to take advantage of these program scholarships," said Reece. "Even if they can’t go to the Discovery School in-person or full-time, they may be able to take advantage of tutoring or other programs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.