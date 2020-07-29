Athletic conferences for both Drury University and Missouri State University peeled back the curtain the past few days on plans for the upcoming year.
The Great Lakes Valley Conference released Monday afternoon that its Council of Presidents voted to postpone the majority of 2020 fall intercollegiate athletics until the second semester due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
That means the fall sports of football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball for Drury and the rest of the conference’s teams will have regular-season competition and GLVC Championships conducted in the second semester.
Men’s and women’s cross country will still be slated for the fall, while men’s and women’s golf and tennis will also still be permitted to compete in non-championship segments during the fall and continue their respective championship seasons in the spring.
Additionally, several winter sports will begin their seasons as early as September. Women's bowling, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s indoor track and field will go on as scheduled. The GLVC has set a date of Oct. 1 for the deadline to determine the competition start date for men’s and women's basketball, along with wrestling.
It was also noted that baseball and softball will be permitted to hold intrasquad competition on campus in the fall.
"Regrettably, we find ourselves having to make these difficult decisions in July, similar to those made in mid-March, regarding the postponement of GLVC competition for football, soccer, and volleyball for the fall semester," said GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich.
The Missouri Valley Conference also announced amendments to its competitions on Monday, revealing that it will delay the competition in fall sports until Friday, Sept. 18. It announced that its members, including Missouri State, will conduct conference-only competition in men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball.
It was noted the decision doesn't include football-playing institutions competing in leagues with separate governing bodies or non-MVC sponsored sports in which conference institutions compete.
The MVC said that schedules for the winter and spring are currently unchanged, and MVC championship models for fall sports also remain intact.
Lady Jays holding hoops fundraiser
Marshfield girls basketball will be holding a golf fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Whispering Oaks Golf Course. The two-person scramble starts at 1:30 p.m. and costs $60 per person, or $120 per team. Sponsorship opportunities are available. All proceeds will go to benefit the Marshfield Lady Jays hoops program.
More information can be found on the Blue Jays Facebook page.
