A birthday party was held on Sunday, Sept. 22, to celebrate the 10th birthday of Chloe Caffey. After lunch at the Rocking Chair restaurant, the group of 16 headed to the home of great-grandma Pauline Hendrix for cake, ice cream and the opening of gifts.
The Helping Hand Club quilters had a little excitement during their morning quilting session. Peggy Rader and I were going to make a quiche for lunch and she turned on the oven to warm it up. When I opened the oven door to put in the quiche, smoke and flames burst out. I quickly shut the oven door while Peggy grabbed the salt box and we proceeded to try to put the flames out. Although we shut the oven off, the heating element continued to burn. Shutting off the circuit breaker did not help, either. After running out of salt, she grabbed whatever was available and the flame was finally snuffed out. While the two of us were frantically attending to the emergency, the quilters were oblivious and continued to work on the three quilts that were in frames that day. A call was made to Bob Doing, church head elder; he contacted the powers that be, and a new stove was delivered to the church on Wednesday evening.
On Sunday Pastor Jeff Sippee, from Springfield, was our speaker and Bible study teacher. He and several visitors stayed for a potluck dinner afterward. There looked like enough food to feed the county, but there were lots of empty bowls and Crock Pots by the time everyone finished eating. There was some left for the quilters to have for lunch on Monday, thanks to those thoughtful people. Our guests were Glen and Jennie Harms and Amy Morton from Springfield.
Last Saturday Leona Medlock picked up Marjorie Welch and Bertha Terry to go to Morgan Store for lunch. Leona spent Saturday afternoon peeling apples to make applesauce. Thanks to Larry and Wanda Deckard, several of us spent at least one day peeling and coring apples for pies, applesauce and apple butter.
Olive Sauer spent 10 days in Chesterfield taking care of her grandchildren. Dave went up one morning to pick her up, get home to change clothes in the suitcase and then take off for Sedalia to celebrate birthday 20 for another granddaughter. After getting home on Saturday and getting a good night’s sleep, both Dave and Olive were in church and stayed for the potluck dinner on Sunday.
Sunday afternoon there was a concert at Twilight Church with a big fish fry afterward. I heard that the singers were terrific and the fish dinner was absolutely delicious.
On Friday morning Nina Walke, Cassandra Nelson and Betty Terry went to Marshfield for groceries and to check out the thrift stores. Saturday morning I picked up Peggy Rader and we joined Kathryn McGovern at an Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Zone Board meeting at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Springfield. After the meeting we shopped at Sam’s Club and then went to lunch at Jordan’s in Strafford.
On Friday, the Red Hat Chattering Chicks will be going to Chen’s in Lebanon for lunch at 11 a.m.
Happy anniversary to Eddie and Jessica Rader. Birthday wishes go out to Albert Rhodes, Cathlin Welch, Adam Callaway, Sondra Caffey, Carley Medlock, Aubree Studnicka, Brady Monahan, Kathryn Langdon and Gary Bates.
Don’t forget to save those nickels and dimes for Oct. 13. That is Mill Holler weekend and Blue Shirt Sunday! I hope to meet several of you at Immanuel that day!
May God bless you this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.