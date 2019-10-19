Things were really hopping and popping around the Morgan Store last week Thursday. Greg was at the cash register taking care of some customers and Shirley had just sat down at one of the tables when there was a loud CRACK! Owners and customers alike all ducked for cover fearing someone was shooting at them. The credit card reader on the front counter exploded sending pieces of plastic racing across the room. The phone rang once and then went silent. The TV popped and went black. There was the sickening smell of smoke in the air. Then silence.
When the witnesses were able to gather themselves again they reasoned that the building had been hit by lightening. When Greg climbed into the attic to pinpoint where the smoky smell was coming from, he found that the wiring was burned, some clear through, and there were scorch marks on the insulation — thankfully, no live embers. Repair work began immediately. There are still black marks on the counter where the credit card reader once stood. The TV and telephones were dead and needed to be replaced, but the Morgan Store remained open for business!
Later on Thursday Shirley Reid and Leona Medlock went to visit James and Carla Medlock. James is home recovering from surgery. The gals said he is doing great. We wish him a speedy recovery. Brother Joe Medlock also continues to recover from surgery on his back.
On Saturday morning Leona Medlock picked up Marjorie Welch and Bertha Terry and they went to lunch at the Morgan Store.
The Helping Hand Quilters received a real treat from Dena Williams last week. Many years ago Faye Vestal, Dena’s mom, had pieced together several quilt tops. Dena already had several pieces of her mother’s handiwork, so she brought these to the officers of the quilting club. The tops will be finished and given out to someone who is in need.
Blue Shirt Sunday was a success. It was great to have Pastor Metzger join in the Mill Holler fun by wearing a blue shirt to Sunday services. Immanuel was honored to have so many visitors for the morning service, and there were lots of hugs and chatter both before and afterward as old friends and family members greeted each other. The nickels and dimes were collected, but it has not been decided on what special project will be benefited by that collection.
There were 40 people gathered for the Mill Hollow lunch after church. The person traveling the farthest was Dennis Timmerman from Virginia. Steve Leonard drove the tractor for the hayride, and there was also a wedding shower for Megan and David, from St. Louis. By 4 p.m. the chatter was becoming quieter as family members cleaned up the church basement and got their things together. Amid smiles, tears and lots of hugs, they said their farewells and vowed to come again next year for Mill Holler Days.
Sunday evening about 50 people gathered at the home of John and Twyla Kennemer for their annual fall picnic. They roasted hot dogs over the campfire and sat around visiting. Squeals of delight could be heard everywhere as the young ones donned plastic inflatables and bounced off each other and rolled down inclines. The weather was perfect and everyone had a wonderful time.
Coming events: The 50th Annual LWML Fall Rally will be hosted by Redeemer Lutheran Church in Springfield on Saturday. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served. Jennifer Baker will be the guest speaker on the topic “Good Dads New Pathways Program.” There will be a table for donations of warm work gloves, warm hats, dark socks and men’s underwear to be given to the Good Dads program.
On Oct. 27 there will be a hayride and wiener roast at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Be there at 4 p..m to make sure you get the best spot on the hay wagon. This event is for all ages, and the entire community is invited. Bob Doing is getting everything organized for the hayride, and Jim Whitwer and Dale Caffey will be in charge of the campfire. Bring a lawn chair to sit around unless it is chilly. If it is too cold we will eat inside.
On Nov. 2 there will be a bazaar and homemade chicken noodle lunch at Zion Lutheran Church on Aldrich Road in Bolivar. There will be a drawing for a handmade quilt. Tickets are only $1 each. There will be lots of homemade items to purchase. It is not too early to start Christmas shopping!
Saturday, there will be a hayride and weenie roast at Eureka Methodist Church. The hay wagon will leave the church parking lot around 4:30 p.m., so grab your best friend and come out and have some fun. This event is for all ages.
Eureka Methodist had guest speaker Joe Williams talk about Trusting in God rather than yourself. Bertha Terry, Olive Mace and Betty Terry sang “What a Day That Will Be” for the music special. Thank you to Linda Davis for giving a ride home to Barb Medlock and Betty Terry. On Oct. 27, Eureka will have a guest speaker from the Gideon Bible Society.
Howard and Dee Twyman dropped in to see Barb Medlock late Sunday afternoon.
Nina Walke spent part of the weekend in Springfield visiting son Roger and wife Lori. Their daughter Erika brought grandsons Joshua and Sammie to be spoiled by the grandmothers. Charlotte gave a baby shower for Erika as she is expecting a baby girl on November 21.
This week we wish a happy birthday to Nathan Grier, Jennifer Strickland, Jackson Terry, Danny Vestal, David Vestal, Jeremy Wilson, Wilder Buttram, Stephanie Montgomery, Hannah Grisaffe and Cody Nutt.
Recognize the blessings in your life, and have a great week!
