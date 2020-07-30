July 18 was prom night for some of our local schools. It was held at the venue Storybook in Waynesville. Chase Caffey and his date Kylee Ash took pictures at Roubidoux Springs Park and had dinner at Colton’s Steakhouse in Waynesville. It was a ways to travel, but I understand the couple had a wonderful time.
Alexa Higbee attended the prom with Jake Vestal. They met with friends at the Conway High School and took lots of pictures. When the limo arrived, they all went to Madison Street for dinner and then off to the prom. Jake and Alexa were crowned prince and princess and showed off their fancy dance moves. It was a memorable evening for all who attended, and there were lots of photo opportunities to share with family and friends for years to come!
The Helping Hand Quilters were very happy to welcome back Betty Stokes to the quilting frame on Monday morning. It seems everyone had to stop and share their news with her, but she is able to chat and still continue quilting.
Twenty-five people from Immanuel Lutheran in Rader and Zion Lutheran in Diggins met at Immanuel to discuss what congregations can do during the current stressful times. They discovered that the pandemic has brought about some positive actions: We hear more about people praying; churches have utilized online classes and streamed the sermons, and people seem more concerned about their friends and family members. They are planning another get-together in Diggins for Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran held their quarterly business meeting after church on Sunday. The tutoring program is on hold while the government decides when to start school. Sondra reported that Immanuel purchased supplies for the fourth-grade class at Ezard Elementary School. The most exciting news of the meeting was that we can begin planning the 150th anniversary of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Rader. Plans will be for the summer of 2021. Zion in Diggins will be planning their 125th anniversary.
Leona Medlock, Marjorie Welch and Bertha Terry fixed their own hamburgers at Morgan Store on Saturday. I hear they did not have to do their own dishes.
Vacation Bible school started at Eureka Methodist on Sunday and will go through Wednesday evening.
The Seekers will meet at the home of John and Twyla Kennemer on the first Wednesday of August at 6:30 p.m. They will begin planning the events for the rest of the year.
Pam Doing celebrated her birthday with a barbecue, brownies and homemade ice cream. Other birthdays this week are Brittney Horton, Karrie Seehorn, Annie Welch, Austin Strickland, Ethan Reid, Michelle Keesling and Audrey Reece.
May the Lord bless you during this coming week.
