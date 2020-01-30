I’m filling in for Diane as she, Jim and Gary have flown to Washington state to be with Kelly. Keep Kelly and the family in your prayers. If anyone wishes to help with expenses for Kelly, they can send donations to Gary Shaffstall at PO Box 45, Niangua MO 65713. Medications have been over $3,000 a month for one prescription, plus ER, test, hospital visits and travel. This all can be very costly. Any help would be appreciated.
Well, another week of snow and ice has kept a few people at home, and a few had to slide around and head back home. Bertha Terry, Leona Medlock and Majorie Welch weren’t able to get out for their Saturday lunch trip to the Morgan Store. It was too slick at their doorsteps, and the ice still lingered on the road. Mary Stillwell remains in the Christian Care Center in Lebanon, but we have heard she is eating better now and starting to get her strength back. Prayers for her also. John and Twila Kennemer visited Leona Medlock on Monday.
Birthday celebrations this week are for Darrell Smittle, Marjorie Welch, Alice Vessey Bates,
Bertha Terry, Tyler Reid, Shirley Reid, Barrrett Strickland, Rod Sherrer, Matthew Lewis, Starr Terry and Amy Grisaffe. Celebrating a February birthday was Cydney Keesling and anniversary were Greg and Shirley Reid. A birthday celebration was had for Tyler Reid with all the family going out to eat in Springfield. I heard there was going to be strawberry cake and ice cream to celebrate Bertha’s birthday later.
Pastor Paul Peckman was guess speaker at Immanuel Lutheran Church at Rader. His sermon was from 1 Corinthians 1:10-18. Larry and I attended Faith Lutheran Church in Springfield, and after church we took my Aunt Emma Burrell out for breakfast at Cracker Barrel. Mike and Nikki Langdon joined us. We couldn't leave without shopping some there.
Coming home, we stopped by Webco to visit Barb Medlock. She is healing from a recent fall and is doing well. We also saw Bill Fair. He is as chipper as ever. Will close with a short poem, and may God bless. Have a wonderful week.
Snow makes whiteness where it falls
The bushes look like popcorn balls
The place where I always play
Looks like somewhere else today
