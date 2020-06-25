I hope that each of you who are fathers enjoyed a very happy Father's Day last Sunday. Many of us have only the memories of great times with our dads. Of course some were not so great, but it all went together to make us the persons that we are today.
The fathers who attended Immanuel Lutheran in Rader all received a box of home-baked cookies after the morning service. Thank you, Pastor Metzger, for a thought-provoking sermon on "God's Love Protects You." I do have a correction to make: It was Pastor Benson that preached last Sunday at Bennett Springs. Thankfully we did not scare Pastor Metzger and he has accepted the position of vacancy pastor for Immanuel starting July 1.
Remember that on June 29, beginning at 9:30 a.m., the First Baptist Church at 148 S. Shiloh in Conway will have food boxes available to anyone while the supply lasts.
Happy birthday wishes go out to Jacob Roddewig, Leia Rader Aragon, Susan Russell, Braydon Studnicka, Charles Peirano, Lane Mackey, Kalyssa Roddewig, Gregg O'Connor, Matthew Strickland and Blythe Falkenrath.
Congratulations to Justin, Kelsey and their son as they begin moving into a new house this weekend.
The Helping Hand Club held their monthly business meeting on Wednesday starting with a pot luck hosted by Midge Llewellyn. Bertha Terry read correspondence from Peggy and Joan Massey, Ben Pyle and the Special Olympics Secretary. The quilters finished two large quilts and tied seven others since the last meeting. They have started quilting three days a week to try to get all the backlog done that gathered during the early weeks of the pandemic. Ladies, come one day or all three, but do come and quilt from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The annual club picnic at the Reggie Terry residence is scheduled for Aug. 8 beginning at 4:30 p.m. It is a potluck.
Bertha Terry brought the door prize that was won by Midge Llewelyn. The host for the July 15 meeting will be Leota Caudle.
There will be a Lutheran Women’s Missionary Group meeting on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Immanuel in Rader. We will begin planning the Fall Rally, so bring your ideas to the meeting.
Give a helping hand to a friend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.