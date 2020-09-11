It is a ways off, but Oct. 11 will be Blue Shirt Sunday at Immanuel, so be saving your nickels and dimes. There will be no potluck after church because of COVID-19. Also, the next meeting with Zion, Diggins, will be Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. It will be a busy day.
Stop in at the Morgan Store on Saturday and pick up something delicious from the Helping Hand Club bake sale. It will start at 8 a.m. and go until they run out of goodies to sell: pies, cakes, cookies cinnamon rolls and an assortment of breads.
On Sunday there will be an Lutheran Women’s Missionary League meeting at Immanuel at 6 p.m. On Sept. 19 there will be a big cookout at the home of John and Twyla Kennemer. The fellowship event will be focused on the needs of the Junior and Senior Youth Ministry. It all starts at 4 p.m. John promised to fix his special Dad's Casserole. Everyone is asked to bring a side dish that goes with hot dogs. That shouldn’t be too difficult. The entire congregation is invited, and John wants all the kids to be there.
Pastor Metzger will be helping family members move to Texas next week, so Pastor Peckman will be teaching the last in the Parables of Grace series during Bible study before leading the morning service. Plan on coming to Bible study on Sept. 20 when there will be a new series on being "Complete in Christ: Everything - Jesus = Nothing!"
Darryl and Janie Calton, Bob and Pam Doing and Robin and Annie Welch were at the home of Steve and Dixie Leonard one evening last week. Kathryn Langdon stopped in to visit Leona Medlock one afternoon last week also. Gary Shaffstall spent the weekend at the home of Dustin and Barbie Ferguson, and Frank Dolence had dinner at the Jim Whitwer home on Saturday evening.
Leona Medlock picked up Marjorie Welch and Bertha Terry on Saturday morning and they went to the Morgan Store to check on the progress of Greg Reid. The ladies reported that he appeared in good spirits and good health.
Happy birthday wishes this week go out to Riley Rader, Alice Day, Emily Rader. Zoe Poznick, Chase Strickland, Heather Roddewig, Charles Lowrence, Levi Henry, Farrell Terry, Michael Joy, Alexis Pulley, Braden Pulley, Dora Reid, Anna Whipple and Reuben Shively.
The Helping Hand Club Business meeting will be Sept. 16 starting at noon. President Leona urges all members to come early and get some quilting and tacking done.
Have a wonderful week. See you at the bake sale!!!
