Looks like rain is on its way and we could get a few inches. Check the bridges before you cross, as water might be higher than you think.
Leona Medlock, Bertha Terry, Marjorie Welch, Linda Davis and Betty Terry all went to Morgan for lunch. They were celebrating Betty’s 90th birthday, which was the 23rd. Reggie and Star Terry attended church with Betty on Sunday.
Linda Davis stopped by to visit Leona Medlock this week. And Doyle and Betty Stokes visited Barb Medlock at Webco on Sunday. Barb is doing fine, though we know she misses not getting to come to quilting.
The Helping Hand Club had its monthly meeting on the 19th with 14 members present. Those present were Nina Walke, Wanda Deckard, Leota Caudle, Connie Kays, Midge Lewellyn, Peggy Rader, Olive Mace, Majorie Welch, Leona Medlock, Linda Buttram Davis, Betty Stokes, Betty Terry, Bertha Terry and Kathryn Langdon. I was hostess for the day, and all enjoyed a fried chicken dinner.
Connie Kays received her birthday gift from her secret pal, and Nina Walke won the door prize of a scarf made by Linda Davis. The girls got two quilts out and have put in two more. They have 20-some quilts to do, so they can use some help. Quilting and tacking is on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday if possible.
Lana’s friend Jeanine came from Cabool to help Lana celebrate her birthday Wednesday. They ate at the Rocking Chair. Neither had been there before.
The music jam will start March 2 at the Conway Senior Center from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a house band, but all musicians and singers are urged to attend. Bring a snack of finger foods. The music jam will be every Monday evening thereafter.
Sympathy to the family of Myrtle Terry, who passed away this week. Prayers for Angie Jones, who is on dialysis. We offer a prayer of thanks for Lewis Rader, whose test results were good. And we offer continued prayers for the Kelly Staffstall family. The funeral for Kelly is March 7.
Rev. Larry Johnson was guest Pastor Sunday at Rader Immanuel. The sermon text was from Exodus 24:8-18, “Come Closer.” Today at 7 p.m., the Ash Wednesday service at Immanuel Rader, with imposition of ashes and Holy Communion to be observed.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Betty Terry, Chase Larimore, Christine Shinsato, Angle Rader, Sarah Welch, Andrea Shinsato, Briley Ingersoll, Lauren Reid and Travis Stoner.
Have a wonderful week.
Under the Ground
What is under the grass,
Way down in the ground,
Where everything is cool and wet
With darkness all around?
Little pink worms live there;
Ants and brown bugs creep
Softly round the stones and rocks
Where roots are pushing deep.
Do they hear us walking
On the grass above their heads,
Hear us running over
While they snuggle in their beds?
