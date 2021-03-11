Meals are being delivered curbside everyday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Our cook, Annie Barker and Michael Miner, are doing a great job handing out the nice hot lunches.
Please call one day in advance to reserve your meal at (417)589-2079. Seniors 60 Years and older is $4, Adults $6.50.
Wednesday, March 10 -- Beef Liver/Beef Steak
Thursday, March 11 -- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Friday, March 12 -- Frito Pie
Monday, March 15 -- Baked Chicken
Tuesday, March 16 -- Ham and beans
Wednesday, March 17 -- Happy St. Patricks Day, the Wearing of the Green.
Thank you for supporting Conway Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.