Annie, our cook, with Mike's help, is still delivering meals curbside from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please call one day in advance to reserve your meal. The cost is $4 for seniors 60 and over and $6.50 for under 60 years old.

Sept. 30 — Baked chicken/chicken tenders  

Oct. 1 — Hamburger steak with grilled onions  

Oct. 2 — Egg casserole

Oct. 5 — Sweet-and-sour chicken

Oct. 6 — Meatloaf  

Have a safe and healthy week.

