You can have a nice hot Lunch Everyday, just by calling the center one day in advance and reserving your meal. Call Annie at 532-3040. Lunches are served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 12 – Easy roast chicken
Aug. 13 – Meatloaf
Aug. 14 – Ham salad
Aug. 17 – Cajun chicken
Aug. 18 – Roast Pork and Hawaiian sides
Have a nice week.
