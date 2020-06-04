The Conway Senior Center Is having a garage sale on Friday and Saturday. Anyone entering the building must wear a face mask.
There will be clothes for men, women and children, as well as all kinds of houseware items, including toys, blankets, curtains, pictures and some small tools. Come on in and check it out.
